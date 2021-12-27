Editorial: What we learned: 2021 filled with hard lessons

Published by

New York Daily News

Painful lessons are the hardest ones to forget, and 2021 delivered many indelible teachings. We learned that when angry people are fed a steady diet of vicious falsehoods that their nation is being stolen from under their very noses, when they are told that the definition of heroism is rising to overturn the results of a free and fair election, they will go to disgusting and deadly lengths — overrunning the house of American democracy. We learned that even a lame-duck president in his waning days can be dangerous. In fact, it’s when an amoral narcissist is unbridled that he may do the most dam…

