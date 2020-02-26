Editorial: Time for Twitter to draw the line on Trump’s personal, abusive tweets
Who is the nation’s No. 1 purveyor of hate, threats, abuse and harassment? It is Donald Trump, and the twitterverse is rife with examples of how he has used and abused his Twitter account to spread lies and threaten his enemies. Yet Twitter continues to make excuses for failing to enforce its own rules despite the president’s refusal to restrain his abuses. It’s time for Twitter to draw the line.Even Attorney General William Barr has joined the chorus of Twitter critics. In an ABC News interview on Feb. 13, Barr suggested he was being “bullied” on Twitter by Trump and said the president’s twee…