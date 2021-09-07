Editorial: The whole truth: 9/11 victims’ families, and all of America, deserve to know much more about Saudi complicity in the attacks

Published by

New York Daily News

Eight days before the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in New York City history, President Joe Biden honored a promise to the families of Sept. 11?s victims and initiated the impending release of classified documents related to the terrorist attacks. As it should be: Almost nothing we learn about the Saudis or our own government, no matter how uncomfortable, can justify further obfuscation. Biden’s executive order — signed Friday as nearly 2,000 9/11 victim family members warned him not to bother showing up at memorial remembrances lest he make good on a campaign promise to declassify many …

