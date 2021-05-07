Editorial: The Trump specter hangs over the Republican Party

Much of America has moved on, but more than 100 days after he left the Oval Office, the specter of Donald Trump hasn’t gone away. That was plain with two new developments on Wednesday. In the first, Facebook’s Oversight Board announced it supported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to ban Trump from using Facebook and Instagram after the then-president incited his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s election. The Oversight Board’s announcement was coupled with an admonition to the social media giant that indefinite suspensions su…

Read More