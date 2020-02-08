Editorial: Mitt Romney’s bold stand on principle earns him scorn as a GOP traitor
Americans witnessed a historic moment in national politics Wednesday in the closing minutes of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. His acquittal was a foregone conclusion, not because Trump deserved it but because Senate Republicans refused to hear testimony and many had already made clear that no amount of proof of Trump’s abuses would convince them to exercise independent thought.Justice never stood a chance. Courage? No way. But then came Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney. Romney’s remarks ahead of his vote were powerful, inspirational and clearly driven by his deep concerns for the …