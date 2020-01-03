Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Jan 3, 2020 in At TMV, Featured, Society |

Each Generation is Special, a ‘Limited Edition’

CODA: While this piece was being completed, significant and ominous events occurred in the Middle East. Events that could take our country, and the world, into grave, uncharted territory. As I told our editor in chief, the event last night is a huge escalation that may have consequences and implications none of us can predict and that may define our and future generations. But life must go on, and with hope and prayers for our troops and others who could be in harm’s way, here is what now may be an incidental piece.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of serious articles have been written about “this generation” and “that generation”; about generations with names such as Millennials, Baby Boomers, the Silent Generation or those just called iGeneration, Generation X, Generation Y and Generation Z, pretty much exhausting the alphabet.

Going back farther into history, we come across long-forgotten generation names such as the “Lucky Few,” “Good Warriors,” “Hard Timers” and “New Worlders”

We attribute certain traits or characteristics — mostly good, some not-so-good — to each generation. Traits that make the generation unique, that make it stand out in history. Members of each generation also feel they are unique. David Schultz, a professor of political science at Hamline University, explains such views as “a consciousness or awareness about themselves that define their political outlook for the rest of their life” and calls the phenomenon “generational consciousness.”

In recent times, we certainly see in our young generations such “generational consciousness” when it comes to gun safety and gun laws, the environment, climate change, race relations, diversity, justice and several other socio-economic issues.

Many have high hopes for this new generational consciousness. Some view it with skepticism, others with contempt, even outright hostility.

The truth is that most of the young people of today are proud of their generation – whatever it may be called – and proud of and committed to their “mission”, whatever that might be.

A guest post at The Moderate Voice by Malia Cohen perhaps explains it best: “History shows that every generation has a mission…some rise to the challenge nobly…Others muddle through…” But, Cohen continues, “There comes a rare time…when a tidal wave of world conditions takes siege over the possibilities and hope of a generation in the pursuit of writing the next chapter in human history.”

Cohen is specifically referring to the Millennials, “…these new champions are young, technically adept, globally oriented, well-educated, and are poised to address the complex challenges of a nation in decline.”

While her “nation in decline” comment can be challenged, I wholeheartedly agree with her views of one generation in particular rising “to the challenge nobly.” Of course, that would be the Greatest Generation, a term coined by Tom Brokaw and explained so well in his book by the same name: The men and women who grew up during the Great Depression, beat it and then went on to fight and win a World War.

As to the generation Cohen describes as “muddling through” – the Silent Generation – I, a not so silent member of that generation, have to disagree.

And that is the point of this piece: Every member of every generation should feel he or she is a member of a very special generation, because every generation pursues a mission that is felt to be urgent, noble and righteous, regardless of what previous generations may sermonize or fret about it.

I happened to watch a video during the holidays that emphasizes that point.

The video, titled Feliz Año Nuevo, is by Dante Gebel, author, actor and pastor at the River Church in Anaheim, Ca.

Starting with a brindis (toast) to the New Year, Gebel praises his generation – those of 50 or more.

Those who understand Spanish can watch the video below.

For others, here are some highlights:

…a unique generation…the last generation that listened to our parents, our uncles our grandparents…respected those with silver in their hair…that knows how to honor those who have lived before us and lived it well…a generation that traversed the age of rock and lived the unforgettable 80s…a limited edition generation that played on the streets and had three weeks school vacation…a generation people should take advantage to learn from…honest, hard-working…with principles and values…who, if not continuing their education, went off to work… that knew how to romance…that will go down in history as an extraordinary, humane generation…that perhaps does not understand technology, remote controls, “apps”…but who are not embarrassed to mention God…who enjoyed Bonanza, El Gran Chaparral…Cantinflas…and [who] had a good time, were happy…without internet, tablets or cell phones…la última generación elegante… Feliz Año Nuevo