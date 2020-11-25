The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Dow Jones hits 30,000 points for first time in history amid vaccine hopes, Biden transition

Dow Jones hits 30,000 points for first time in history amid vaccine hopes, Biden transition

by Leave a Comment

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged past 30,000 points for the first time in history Tuesday, a day after the Trump administration finally agreed to start the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden.Investors also appeared encouraged by a series of hopeful developments in the race for a coronavirus vaccine and news that Biden has selected former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. The Brooklyn-born labor economist is well-liked by Democrats and Republicans and has been working on fiscal policy for decades.The jump of nearly 500 points by midday Tuesday fo…

Read More