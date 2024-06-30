" />

‘Donald Trump should leave the race’

Philadelphia is the birthplace of America. Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence there in 1776. Eleven years later, a group of delegates wrote and signed the Constitution there, also at the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall).

The city’s paper of record, The Philadelphia Inquirer (1829), has called on Donald Trump to withdraw his candidacy, in stark contrast to the earlier New York Times editorial attacking Joe Biden.

[L]ost in the hand wringing [about President Joe Biden’s performance] was Donald Trump’s usual bombastic litany of lies, hyperbole, bigotry, ignorance, and fear mongering. His performance demonstrated once again that he is a danger to democracy and unfit for office.

In fact, the debate about the debate is misplaced. The only person who should withdraw from the race is Trump…

Trump told more than 30 lies during the debate to go with the more than 30,000 mistruths told during his four years as president. He dodged the CNN moderators’ questions, took no responsibility for his actions, and blamed others, mainly Biden, for everything that is wrong in the world.

Read the entire editorial.

Who will follow their lead?

NJ.com has the noted the NYT one-sided coverage:

NYT headlines

There’s a cancellation movement

I joined.

NYT cancellation

From social media

https://x.com/Weinsteinlaw/status/1806901476142297278