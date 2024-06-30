‘Donald Trump should leave the race’

Philadelphia is the birthplace of America. Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence there in 1776. Eleven years later, a group of delegates wrote and signed the Constitution there, also at the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall).

The city’s paper of record, The Philadelphia Inquirer (1829), has called on Donald Trump to withdraw his candidacy, in stark contrast to the earlier New York Times editorial attacking Joe Biden.

[L]ost in the hand wringing [about President Joe Biden’s performance] was Donald Trump’s usual bombastic litany of lies, hyperbole, bigotry, ignorance, and fear mongering. His performance demonstrated once again that he is a danger to democracy and unfit for office. In fact, the debate about the debate is misplaced. The only person who should withdraw from the race is Trump… Trump told more than 30 lies during the debate to go with the more than 30,000 mistruths told during his four years as president. He dodged the CNN moderators’ questions, took no responsibility for his actions, and blamed others, mainly Biden, for everything that is wrong in the world.

Who will follow their lead?

NJ.com has the noted the NYT one-sided coverage:

From social media

It’s time to say what everyone is afraid to say: Panicked pundits must step aside for the good of the democracy that made Biden president — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) June 29, 2024

All the journalists that piled on President Biden last week know that it is 130 days from the election and no one is dropping out. So what was the point?

And the answer is nothing good. Nothing good at all. Because on the other side of that door is the horror that is Trump — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 29, 2024

I hardly think irked is the proper word for a decision that turned a "debate" into a tsunami of unchecked propaganda. Have we learned nothing in the last 9 years? https://t.co/sYSdLr4Eib — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 29, 2024

Dear New York Times editorial board, Did I miss your 2024 piece requesting Donald Trump drop out of the Presidential race after multiple convictions and multiple women saying he assaulted them or after January 6 or after dozens and dozens of other horrors? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 28, 2024

