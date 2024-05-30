A New York jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme. He now has the distinction of being the first American President found guilty in a criminal trial.

CNN:

The 34 counts stemmed from 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks that make up Trump’s monthly reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen who fronted the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Follow the latest on the verdict for each of the counts below: Count 1: GUILTY

Count 2: GUILTY

Count 3: GUILTY

Count 4: GUILTY

Count 5: GUILTY

Count 6: GUILTY

Count 7: GUILTY

Count 8: GUILTY

Count 9: GUILTY

Count 10: GUILTY

Count 11: GUILTY

Count 12: GUILTY

Count 13: GUILTY

Count 14: GUILTY

Count 15: GUILTY

Count 16: GUILTY

Count 17: GUILTY

Count 18: GUILTY

Count 19: GUILTY

Count 20: GUILTY

Count 21: GUILTY

Count 22: GUILTY

Count 23: GUILTY

Count 24: GUILTY

Count 25: GUILTY

Count 26: GUILTY

Count 27: GUILTY

Count 28: GUILTY

Count 29: GUILTY

Count 30: GUILTY

Count 31: GUILTY

Count 32: GUILTY

Count 33: GUILTY

Count 34: GUILTY

The Washington Post:

Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who was indicted in connection with a hush money payment made to an adult-film actress ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is the first former president convicted of a crime. Here’s what to know **Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11. He faces a maximum sentence of 1? to four years in prison. Given his age and his lack of a prior criminal record, he could serve a shorter sentence or no term of incarceration at all.

**Neither the conviction nor any sentence prevents Trump from serving as president.

**While awaiting his sentence, Trump will continue to campaign to reclaim the White House after being deemed a felon in the city where he first rose to prominence.

Some social media reaction:

#Guilty. The system has worked. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 30, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump will be sentenced on July 11 at 10am ET. Four days later, the Republican National Convention begins. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 30, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump will be sentenced on July 11 at 10am ET. Four days later, the Republican National Convention begins. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 30, 2024

The jury just found Trump guilty on all counts. But it is not at all clear that he will be sentenced to time in prison for these offenses. We shall see… https://t.co/t7ftetAw9U pic.twitter.com/cIJB9gX0Zt — [email protected] ?? ? (@jennycohn1) May 30, 2024

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents. pic.twitter.com/ZSQnqtiDvz — James Melville ? (@JamesMelville) May 30, 2024

Bad news for Trump: Convicted on 34 counts. Good news for Trump: Miriam Adelson will give him a million bucks for each conviction. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) May 30, 2024

108/ Trump issued his short, largely incoherent statement and stormed off. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 30, 2024

I'm stuck on a plane without live TV. So almost no one around me knows about the guilty verdict yet. Kind of a strange feeling. But the news is starting to spread. One man just leaned over and showed the CNN home page banner to his wife. They quietly celebrated. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2024

I'm stuck on a plane without live TV. So almost no one around me knows about the guilty verdict yet. Kind of a strange feeling. But the news is starting to spread. One man just leaned over and showed the CNN home page banner to his wife. They quietly celebrated. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2024