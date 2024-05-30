" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Breaking News / DONALD TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL 34 FELONY COUNTS

DONALD TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL 34 FELONY COUNTS

by Leave a Comment

A New York jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme. He now has the distinction of being the first American President found guilty in a criminal trial.

CNN:

The 34 counts stemmed from 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks that make up Trump’s monthly reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen who fronted the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Follow the latest on the verdict for each of the counts below:

Count 1: GUILTY
Count 2: GUILTY
Count 3: GUILTY
Count 4: GUILTY
Count 5: GUILTY
Count 6: GUILTY
Count 7: GUILTY
Count 8: GUILTY
Count 9: GUILTY
Count 10: GUILTY
Count 11: GUILTY
Count 12: GUILTY
Count 13: GUILTY
Count 14: GUILTY
Count 15: GUILTY
Count 16: GUILTY
Count 17: GUILTY
Count 18: GUILTY
Count 19: GUILTY
Count 20: GUILTY
Count 21: GUILTY
Count 22: GUILTY
Count 23: GUILTY
Count 24: GUILTY
Count 25: GUILTY
Count 26: GUILTY
Count 27: GUILTY
Count 28: GUILTY
Count 29: GUILTY
Count 30: GUILTY
Count 31: GUILTY
Count 32: GUILTY
Count 33: GUILTY
Count 34: GUILTY

The Washington Post:

Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who was indicted in connection with a hush money payment made to an adult-film actress ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is the first former president convicted of a crime.

Here’s what to know

**Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11. He faces a maximum sentence of 1? to four years in prison. Given his age and his lack of a prior criminal record, he could serve a shorter sentence or no term of incarceration at all.
**Neither the conviction nor any sentence prevents Trump from serving as president.
**While awaiting his sentence, Trump will continue to campaign to reclaim the White House after being deemed a felon in the city where he first rose to prominence.

Some social media reaction: