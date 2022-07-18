" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Donald Trump eyes early launch to 2024 White House run, casting shadow over midterms

Donald Trump eyes early launch to 2024 White House run, casting shadow over midterms

by Leave a Comment

Published by
New York Daily News

He’s threatening to make American politics grate again. After his push to overturn the 2020 election results, former President Donald Trump is exiled from social media, scorned by a chunk of the Republican Party and wounded by recent testimony to Congress that included vivid descriptions of his volcanic White House rages. None of that appears likely to stop him from running again for the presidency in 2024. He has recently been laying the groundwork for an extraordinarily early campaign launch, one that could freeze portions of the GOP’s presidential field but could also frustrate his own part…

Read More