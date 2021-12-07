Donald Trump Admits To Firing James Comey To Save Himself From Russia Probe

Published by

uPolitics.com

Former President Donald Trump admitted on Sunday night that he fired ex-Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in May 2017 while Comey was leading the FBI’s probe into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and operatives within the Russian government. That led to the appointment of Robert Mueller – Comey’s predecessor at the FBI – as special counsel. In his final report in 2019, Mueller, whom Trump also contemplated firing, outlined 10 instances of obstruction of justice by Trump, including the firing of Comey, but declined to pursue indictments due to Tru…

