DONALD: The DIM, DIME, DAMNATION: The Deadly Ignorance of Ignoring Deadly Peril

“Dim, Dime, Damn,” an old epithet in our farmer family which meant, a dim person not alert, dangerously ignorant, whose say-so was not worth a dime, becoming the damnation of us all.

There is in my family a story from an old poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, based on the ancient story of the ErlKonig/Erl King who endangers the innocent, claims to not have done so, tearing families apart, having endless appetite for destruction and execrable deeds whilst others who ought know better say “Dont be afraid of the peril, trying to explain away the immanent deathly danger by claiming it is’a nothing to be concerned about…’ Here is a portion of the tale in my translation:

ThE ERL KING

Who rides there so late

through the night dark and drear?

The father it is,

with his little child so dear.

He holds his boy tightly,

clasped in his arms;

He holds him safely,

keeping him warm.

“My son, why do you

your face in me hide?”

“Look, Father, the Erl-King

is close by our side!

Do you not see the Erl-King,

with his crown and his train?”

“My son, ‘Tis only mist

rising over the plain.”

In our family tale, as in the poem, the father with son in his arms is riding his steed slowly through a deep forest in darkest night. But, Erl King smells the scent of “innocence of child” and like the predator he is, The Erl King begins to track the young one. But, the child, unlike his unknowing father, is still fully aware and prescient. The child sees the Erl King clearly, scrunches closer to his father’s chest, crying out in fear. Yet, the father dismisses the child’s fears, saying his son is imagining a malignant force which does not exist… when in fact, a voracious monster is reaching through dark boughs of trees to steal and carve the child’s mind to its own crooked liking. When Erl King speaks, only the pure, alert child-heart can hear him…

“Oh come dear child! Oh come with me!

Full of games, I will play with thee;

On my necklace, lovely flowers unfold,

my Mother shall grace you with garments of gold.”

The child pleads with his father to awaken, to heed the danger…

“My father, my father,

do you not hear??

The words the Erl-King

now breathes in my ear?”

But the father cannot rouse himself sufficiently.

“Be calm, dearest child,

your fanciful thinking deceives…

‘Tis only sad wind sighing

through the withering leaves.”

The tale goes on in “the ancient mythic three,” meaning thrice the child proclaims the actual threat, and three times reality is denied by his father/ would be protector. Each time the child cries, “Look, look!” the father does not, cannot listen, for the father has lost his own instincts to see predators clearlt. He thus makes light of what is bearing down on them:

“My darling, my darling,

I see it aright…

‘Tis just aged grey willows

deceiving your sight.”

eanwhile the father’s steed begins to trot, then gallop wildly as though chased by demons. The father cannot rein his horse in. But, the Erl King keeps right up, runnin alongside, whining its promises and pretties, its votives and victories toward the child, whispering grandiose words that begin to turn the child into a stunned, helpless, eventually feelingless thing… feelingless because the child’s spirit cannot bear to be assaulted so. Without fierce sustained protection, instead– to bear it all– the child surrenders, goes limp. At the end of this ancient theme –in tales and in part of human nature in some — the Erl King, a malignant Pied Piper, stealer of souls, a self-centered monster, professes his love for the child. Seeing that the child is now weakened and nearly capitulated, the Erl King is filled with dark ecstatic shivers of malignant joy.

The child whispers the final truth:

“My father, my father,

he seizes me fast,

Fully the Erl-King

has hurt me at last.”

The father now realizing his son has become pale and drained,

“…now engages in full gallop,

with terror half wild,”

to try to save

his beloved child…”

But he cannot. At the end of the steed’s mad but unsummoned dash, the child lies in his father’s arms, eyes glazed, body without bones. Death, in the guise of Erl King has sickened and killed the innocent child. And as it is said in our family amongst the elders, the Erl Konig’s alert prey and but with unheeding and reckless father, is ever destroyed, sending the ever empty stomach of the Erl King, to maniacally track and seize another person, then another, seeking to devour the life’s energy fron other that Er Konig hiself does not have… but in the end killing all life he touches so that his lust to feel alive can never be satisfied

___________________

CODA

The Erl King represents a malignant force that kills, without heed, without differentiation.

There is a modern day counterpart in those who will not cease non-protective endangering behavior, even when told and told time and again the deadly Erl King is on the hunt to kill life.

Crime to Intentionally Get Someone Sick?

A person whose intentional or reckless behavior spreads an infectious disease, such as HIV, SARS, or COVID-19, could face criminal charges.

