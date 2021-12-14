Don Jr, Laura Ingraham Text Mark Meadows On January 6 To Tell President Trump To ‘Condemn This S–t’ As Capitol Riot ‘Got Out Of Hand’

Published by

Radar Online

Donald Trump Jr. and a slew of Fox News hosts reportedly sent numerous text messages to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the January 6 Capitol riot to tell President Trump to condemn the insurrection that was unfolding at the time. According to Representative Liz Cheney, who is the vice president of the House Select Committee investigating the chaos that ensued on January 6 at the Capitol, Meadows received multiple text messages from big name politicians and journalists which “leave no doubt that the White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol.” Among the big …

Read More