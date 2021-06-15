Documents show Trump, allies pressed DOJ to overturn 2020 election -U.S. House Oversight panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Documents obtained from the U.S. Department of Justice detail efforts by then President Donald Trump, his chief of staff and other allies to pressure the department to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, a U.S. House panel said on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee, which sought the records from the Justice Department, outlined a series of overtures from Trump, top aide Mark Meadows and an outside private attorney pushing the department to act on the former Republican president’s false election claims. The documents come as U.S. lawmakers cont…

