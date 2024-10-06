Do you need something to laugh at? Of course you do, considering what is happening during the current U.S. presidential campaign.

Like every other U.S. voter, this blogger also wishes that the 2024 U.S. presidential election were already over.

We keep wanting the sweet meteor of death to strike planet Earth in order to end our misery, but it never arrives.

Even if you don’t pay attention to politics, surely something has been putting a frown on your face.

So, we interrupt the serious stuff on this blog to bring you some things that hopefully will put a smile on your face. As Proverbs 17:22 of the Tanakh/Old Testament says, ” A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”

This post’s target audience is anyone born before year 1965, although younger generations might understand the jokes, too.

Let’s start with something that could have happened in 1939.

If American movie audiences didn’t know who Humphrey Bogart was prior to year 1941, then surely they knew who he was after he portrayed Sam Spade on the silver screen. We natives of planet Melmac had our own version of him.

In year 1955, James Dean wasn’t the only creature on planet Earth going through a rebellious phase.

The 2010 animated film Despicable Me features the voice of iconic British actress Julie Andrews as well as a whole bunch of little yellow dudes wearing overalls. Apparently, a dozen of those little yellow dudes served jury duty in year 1957, which is also when American actor Henry Fonda was a part of a jury.

Back in year 1963, American film director Blake Edwards introduced movie audiences to French police detective Jacques Clouseau. If Steven Spielberg had been the person who introduced Clouseau, then movie audiences might have seen this:

Earlier, I mentioned actress Julie Andrews. In year 1964, she appeared magical to people who took a blue pill. However, the reality was . . . well . . .

In year 1965, Julie Andrews performed movie magic again with her singing. However, she might not have if Rogers & Hammerstein had been in the Future Farmers of America.

In year 1966, Clint Eastwood appeared in a spaghetti Western as a man with no name. We natives of planet Melmac produced meatball Westerns such as . . .

In 1975, Steven Spielberg gave movie audiences horror involving a place called Amity Island. This is one’s dining experience when one visits that place.

My physical disability causes me to have trouble controlling my arms, hands and fingers. As a form of physical therapy – and as a means to distract myself from my physical disability – I create photoshopped images in order to work on controlling my arms, hands and fingers.

I am serious, and my name isn’t Shirley.

Anyway, I wanted to share some of my creations with this blog’s readers as a form of comedy relief. I never know how long I have left living on the trailer park of the Milky Way Galaxy (a.k.a. planet Earth). So, I didn’t want to wait any longer before sharing.

My creations are all child-friendly, but I can’t sell them because they normally contain copyrighted elements.

All of my creations can be seen for free @ https://dododavid.blogspot.com/ .

