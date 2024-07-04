Do Fox News “Journalists” even know what good manners are? Either they don’t, or their employer doesn’t require them.

On 3 July 2024, President Joe Biden led a ceremony in which he posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor to two American soldiers who fought in the U.S. Civil War.

From ABC News:

When the ceremony concluded, President Biden immediately left the East Room of the White House where the ceremony was held. By doing so, President Biden made sure that the ceremony wasn’t spoiled by something unrelated.

One of the “journalists” who attended the ceremony was Fox News personality Jacqui Heinrich.

Apparently, Heinrich was hoping that either she or other members of the White House Correspondents’ Association could spoil the ceremony by asking President Biden questions unrelated to the ceremony.

One might think that Heinrich is biased against President Biden, especially after she reposted the following on X.com:

It is as if Heinrich prefers that a man convicted of 34 felonies be inside the White House instead.

Here is how I responded to Heinrich’s original post: