KENNEDY CENTER WILL NOW CARRY TRUMP’S NAME: HERE’S WHAT’S NEXT

by Leave a Comment

Donald Trump’s handpicked board at the Kennedy Center has voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center. There was immediate glee in MAGA world that this “triggered” the “libs,” and triggering the other side seems a major goal in 21st century Republican politics. It’s a sign that Trump is doubling down on the (seemingly endless) culture wars. The Kennedy family (except for Trump employee RFK, Jr.) is outraged.

What comes next? Here’s a helpful (and entirely hypothetical) starter list.

Public Places

  • Libraries Trump Centers for Quiet That’s Very Unfair
  • Courthouses Trump Courts (Verdicts Pending)
  • The Capitol Trump Tower East
  • The National Archives The Trump Selective Memory Center
  • Museums The Trumpsonian Institution of Alternative History


    • Infrastructure

  • Highways The Trump Tollways (Potholes Are Someone Else’s Fault)
  • Bridges Trump Crossings (Rated “Beautiful”)
  • Airports Trump International (Always the Best Terminal)
  • Subways Trump Underground (Coming Soon)


    • Everyday Life

  • Public Restrooms Trump Dump
  • Landfills Trump National Dump
  • Porta-potties Trump Mobile Offices
  • Gas Stations Trump Pumps (Prices Explained Later)
  • The DMV Trump Waiting Centers


    • Education

  • Schools Trump Academies
  • Universities Trump University (Revisited)
  • History Classes Trump Studies: Focused Curriculum
  • Civics Classes Trump Loyalty Training


    • Health & Science

  • Hospitals Trump Care Centers
  • Medical Records Trump Charts (Annotated)
  • The CDC Trump Disease Control (It’ll Be Gone Soon)

    • The Weather Service Trump Weather (Maps Subject to Revision)

    Media & Technology

  • Wikipedia Trumpipedia
  • Fact-Checking Sites Trump Opinion Services
  • GPS Systems Trump Directions (You’re Wrong)
  • The Internet TrumpNet (Powered by Compliments)


    • Nature & Landmarks

  • National Parks Trump National Parks
  • Mount Rushmore Mount Rushmore Plus One
  • The Grand Canyon Trump Canyon (Bigger Than Ever)
  • Niagara Falls Trump Falls (Tremendous Water)


    • Everyday Objects

  • Mirrors Trump Approval Stations
  • Stop Signs Trump Pauses
  • Echoes Trump Responses
  • Shadows Trump Followers
  • White Noise Trump Speeches (Instrumental)


    • Trump can also move to put his people on the Disney board and rename Disneyland to Trumpland.

    Oh, wait.

    That already exists.

    It’s called Fox News.