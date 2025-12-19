KENNEDY CENTER WILL NOW CARRY TRUMP’S NAME: HERE’S WHAT’S NEXT

Donald Trump’s handpicked board at the Kennedy Center has voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center. There was immediate glee in MAGA world that this “triggered” the “libs,” and triggering the other side seems a major goal in 21st century Republican politics. It’s a sign that Trump is doubling down on the (seemingly endless) culture wars. The Kennedy family (except for Trump employee RFK, Jr.) is outraged.

What comes next? Here’s a helpful (and entirely hypothetical) starter list.

Public Places

Libraries Trump Centers for Quiet That’s Very Unfair

Courthouses Trump Courts (Verdicts Pending)

The Capitol Trump Tower East

The National Archives The Trump Selective Memory Center

Museums The Trumpsonian Institution of Alternative History



Infrastructure

Highways The Trump Tollways (Potholes Are Someone Else’s Fault)

Bridges Trump Crossings (Rated “Beautiful”)

Airports Trump International (Always the Best Terminal)

Subways Trump Underground (Coming Soon)



Everyday Life

Public Restrooms Trump Dump

Landfills Trump National Dump

Porta-potties Trump Mobile Offices

Gas Stations Trump Pumps (Prices Explained Later)

The DMV Trump Waiting Centers



Education

Schools Trump Academies

Universities Trump University (Revisited)

History Classes Trump Studies: Focused Curriculum

Civics Classes Trump Loyalty Training



Health & Science

Hospitals Trump Care Centers

Medical Records Trump Charts (Annotated)

The CDC Trump Disease Control (It’ll Be Gone Soon)

The Weather Service Trump Weather (Maps Subject to Revision)



Media & Technology

Wikipedia Trumpipedia

Fact-Checking Sites Trump Opinion Services

GPS Systems Trump Directions (You’re Wrong)

The Internet TrumpNet (Powered by Compliments)



Nature & Landmarks

National Parks Trump National Parks

Mount Rushmore Mount Rushmore Plus One

The Grand Canyon Trump Canyon (Bigger Than Ever)

Niagara Falls Trump Falls (Tremendous Water)



Everyday Objects

Mirrors Trump Approval Stations

Stop Signs Trump Pauses

Echoes Trump Responses

Shadows Trump Followers

White Noise Trump Speeches (Instrumental)



Trump can also move to put his people on the Disney board and rename Disneyland to Trumpland.

Oh, wait.

That already exists.

It’s called Fox News.