" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Despite overwhelming evidence of crimes, Trump-appointed judge rules in his favor

Despite overwhelming evidence of crimes, Trump-appointed judge rules in his favor

by Leave a Comment

Not Declassified
Not Declassified

This is a breaking story.
Posted 2:25 pm Pacific, 05 September 2022

On 11 November 2020, after Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election as president, 12 Democratic Senators voted to confirm Aileen Cannon (56-21) to the 11th Circuit in Florida.

The Federalist Society member granted Trump’s request for a “special master” in his ongoing argument with the Justice Department that he had a right to take papers that he did not own with him when he left the White House.

It’s the first time in history a “special master” would adjudicate an executive privilege dispute within the executive branch. And the claimant is no longer part of the executive branch.

Good thing she wasn’t the judge when Nixon was president, eh?

Cannon appears more concerned with Trump’s REPUTATION than the myriad of laws he has broken; relationships with other countries he may have fractured; and intelligence he has compromised.

Cannon ruling on special master
From Cannon ruling, 05 September 2022

Even Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, thinks the special master request was off base.

Remember, there were 90 empty folders that we know about because Cannon demanded that the detailed inventory be unsealed.

A detailed inventory unsealed Friday by a U.S. District Judge shows that, among the items found during the FBI’s search of Trump’s Palm Beach resort last month were 48 empty folders with “Classified” banners and 42 empty folders labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide.”

Here are the Ds – If they represent you, ask them what-the-h*ll they were thinking.

  1. Carper, Coons, DE
  2. Cortez Masto, Rosen, NV
  3. Feinstein, CA
  4. Hassan, NH
  5. Jones, AL
  6. Kaine, VA
  7. Leahy, VT
  8. Manchin, WV
  9. Murphy, CT
  10. Warner, VA

Read the ruling