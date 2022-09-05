Despite overwhelming evidence of crimes, Trump-appointed judge rules in his favor





This is a breaking story.

Posted 2:25 pm Pacific, 05 September 2022

On 11 November 2020, after Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election as president, 12 Democratic Senators voted to confirm Aileen Cannon (56-21) to the 11th Circuit in Florida.

The Federalist Society member granted Trump’s request for a “special master” in his ongoing argument with the Justice Department that he had a right to take papers that he did not own with him when he left the White House.

It’s the first time in history a “special master” would adjudicate an executive privilege dispute within the executive branch. And the claimant is no longer part of the executive branch.

The most profound error in the order is on p 16-18: using a special master for the first time in history to adjudicate an executive privilege dispute within the executive branch It is contrary to the PRA & precedent as we explained in our amicus brief ? https://t.co/fTk50ta6gf pic.twitter.com/GitwuMdh1d — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) September 5, 2022

Good thing she wasn’t the judge when Nixon was president, eh?

Cannon appears more concerned with Trump’s REPUTATION than the myriad of laws he has broken; relationships with other countries he may have fractured; and intelligence he has compromised.

Even Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, thinks the special master request was off base.

Bill Barr to Fox News: "Well, I think the whole idea of a special master is a bit of a red herring… at this stage, since they have already gone through the documents, I think it’s a waste of time." pic.twitter.com/ta7sqgP57j — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 2, 2022

Nothing about the MAL search warrant process was special and her reasoning wd lead to appointment of a special master in EVERY criminal case. The only thing special is a former president stealing highly classified docs. — Andrew Weissmann ? (@AWeissmann_) September 5, 2022

Remember, there were 90 empty folders that we know about because Cannon demanded that the detailed inventory be unsealed.

A detailed inventory unsealed Friday by a U.S. District Judge shows that, among the items found during the FBI’s search of Trump’s Palm Beach resort last month were 48 empty folders with “Classified” banners and 42 empty folders labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide.”

You know who already has the security clearance necessary to be Trump’s special master? Barack Obama. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) September 5, 2022

So all Judge Cannon has to do now is find a special master who:

a. is an expert in one of the more contested, unexplored areas of the law;

b. already has a Top Secret clearance;

c. isn't seen as tainted through service in a recent administration.

Goood luck. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 5, 2022

Here are the Ds – If they represent you, ask them what-the-h*ll they were thinking.

Carper, Coons, DE Cortez Masto, Rosen, NV Feinstein, CA Hassan, NH Jones, AL Kaine, VA Leahy, VT Manchin, WV Murphy, CT Warner, VA

Read the ruling