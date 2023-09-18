‘Despicable!’: Donald Trump Trashed for Lashing Out at ‘Liberal Jews Who Voted to Destroy America’ in Rosh Hashanah Message

Published by

OK Magazine

Donald Trump was trashed for posting a hateful message to Jewish people on Truth Social on Sunday, September 17. “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!” he wrote, referring to Rosh Hashanah, which is the Jewish New Year. The former president, 77, then continued to share what he has done while in office to help the community. “Wake Up Sheep. What Natzi / Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?” he continue…

