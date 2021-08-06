DESANTIS DEFLECTIONS (Cartoon, Column and Video)

President Joe Biden brought out a harsher tone to Republican governors who are doing everything they can to help spread the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

President Biden said, “Some state officials are passing laws that forbid people from doing the right thing. I say to the governors, please help. If you’re not going to help, get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”

It’s true Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott are implementing rules forbidding local governments, hospitals, clinics, businesses, and schools from enacting measures to prevent the spread of the virus. DeSantis got upset over Biden’s remarks.

Refusing to use the title of “President” while attacking President Biden, DeSantis said, “Why don’t you get this border secure, and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”

On Fox News, he told Laura Ingraham, “He is lecturing people about imposing covid restrictions and lockdowns and not only doing nothing to stop the border surge but actually facilitating it on the other hand, he just loses all credibility when it comes to covid.”

DeSantis should know a lot about “facilitating” covid. He signed an executive order barring schools from mandating face masks. He’s refused to mandate all state employees to get vaccinated.

With more than 11,500 hospitalizations reported Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Florida is the most contagious state in the nation, accounting for 20 percent of the country’s total infection rate. Over the past three days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the state has had more than 50,000 new infections and 100 deaths.

DeSantis’ strategy for this has to been to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci, the media, and President Biden. His attacks on the president about the border is a deflection unless he can provide facts on how illegal immigration has affected the spike of covid cases in Florida. Maybe until he gets that number, we shouldn’t want to hear “blip” from him about the border.

DeSantis said President Biden is “bringing in people from over 100 different countries across the southern border.” President Biden is not “bringing in” people. And can DeSantis name all these nations, over 100, he’s claiming the president is bringing people in from? DeSantis is playing the Trump card by refusing to use the president’s title, playing the race card, and lying his DeBalls off.

Ron DeSantis is a racist liar and he’s continuing to politicize the virus which is leading to thousands of deaths in his state. DeSantis learned nothing from watching Donald Trump politicize the virus while watching his constituents die…except that it plays well with the Fox News base.

South Carolina’s governor, Henry McFucknut…I’m sorry, Henry McMaster, responded to the president in a tweet, saying, “Every day, illegal immigrants, drug dealers and sex traffickers enter the USA undocumented, unvaccinated, and untouched. Yet American citizens wouldn’t make it into an airport like that.” That’s another racist deflection that has very littl, if anything, to do with the increase in coronavirus cases. Sure, drug dealers and sex traffickers are bad, but what does that have to do with covid in South Carolina? Pot holes are bad too, but filling them isn’t going to cure covid. What will help get rid of covid are face masks, which have been proven to be effective.

Seven states, all red, have banned mask mandates. Those states are Iowa, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina. Guess where the virus is increasing the most. Red states.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering vaccinating all members of the United States military, which is long overdue. In New York City, Mayor Bill DeBlasio has implemented vaccine mandates.

In late July, he ordered a vaccine mandate for hospital employees and other health facilities. Immediately, vaccinations in the city increased. He then ordered all 340,000 city employees to be vaccinated. The vaccination rate continued to rise. On Tuesday, Mayor de Blasio announced that residents and visitors over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and movie theaters, either by showing their vaccination card or through the pending “Key to NYC Pass” mobile vaccine passport.

If you want to live a normal life and go out, and not be tested constantly by having an extremely long Q-tip rammed up your nose to tickle your brain, you’ll get vaccinated. That alone would be incentive enough for me, but in New York City, they’re also offering $100 to get vaccinated.

I didn’t feel either of the two shots I got to be vaccinated. What I did feel was the long swab going up my nose. Trust me on this, you want the needle, not the swab.

I’m all for these mandates. Let’s go ahead and mandate face masks again. It’s the conservatives’ fault anyway. Let’s mandate vaccines. Of course, you don’t have to get one, but if you want to go to Cheesecake or Cracker Barrel, you’ll get vaccinated. Let’s implement a system of vaccine passports. None of this is fascism or communism. It’s no more tyrannical than say, I don’t know….voter IDs.

Ron DeSantis is playing to the Trump crowd and to Trump himself by refusing to help save lives in his state. He’s also playing to Trump by refusing to call President Biden “President.” DeSantis is running for reelection and after that, if Donald Trump says it’s OK, DeSantis will run for president. He needs to be run out of the country.

DeSantis is deflecting while people die. Deflection is a GOP strategy preferred over acknowledging facts and problems. DeSantis is shouting “squirrel.” Meanwhile in Florida, people are still dying.

