Democrats’ voting rights plan will likely fail in the Senate

By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A proposal to reform U.S. elections that Democrats say is vital to protecting Americans’ right to vote hits the Senate floor on Tuesday, where it faces opposition from Republicans who say the measure infringes on states’ rights. Without Republican support, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be unable to pass one of his party’s top priorities: a sweeping election reform bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-are-democrats-considering-including-voting-rights-bill-2021-06-17 that could offset a wave of measures passed by Republican-controlled sta…

EDITOR’S NOTE: The question now becomes: do the Democrats have a Plan B? The likelihood of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stopping it in the Senate has been high from the start. It’s hard to believe the Democratic Party doesn’t have a contingency plan in place. Meanwhile, Twitter is a sea of comments about how democracy may soon be ended. Perhaps putting energy into organizing, fund-raising and litigation (which could mean resistance from some Trump-appointed judges) would be a wise and psychologically better idea. The course of action after this plan’s likely defeat in the Senate will tell us more about the Democratic Party’s and President Joe Biden’s political chops more than the vote itself.



