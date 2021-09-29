Democrats mobilize to extend government funding, avert shutdown

Published by

Reuters

By David Morgan and Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in Congress on Wednesday mobilized to defuse one of several crises they face this week, saying they would vote to head off an imminent government shutdown before funding expires at midnight on Thursday. The Senate could vote on Wednesday or Thursday to fund the government through early December, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said. Lawmakers said the House of Representatives likewise would vote soon to provide funding for the new fiscal year that begins on Friday. “With so many critical issues to address, the last thing …

Read More