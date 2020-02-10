Democrats do battle in New Hampshire — as Bloomberg looms
Manchester (United States) (AFP) – Leftist Bernie Sanders and his youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg barnstormed New Hampshire Monday on the eve of its key White House primary, battling for pole position in a Democratic nomination race turning more acrimonious by the day.Buoyed by a strong showing in last week’s Iowa contest, Sanders for the first time claimed national frontrunner status in a new poll that also showed billionaire Michael Bloomberg — who is skipping Tuesday’s contest — vaulting into third place behind a struggling Joe Biden.Firing up his supporters with promises to slash ineq…