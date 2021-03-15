Defending A Freshman GOP Congresswoman

A freshman GOP Congresswoman is taking heat from critics because those critics are getting two pieces of federal legislation mixed up.

The Congresswoman is Maria Elvira Salazar, one of the sponsors of the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Relief Act (H.R. 1533).

H.R. 1533 was never voted on. However, on 12 March 2021 the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it is implementing what H.R. 1533 calls for.

In response to the SBA’s decision, Congresswoman Salazar tweeted the following:

To put it mildly, not everyone who responded to Salazar’s tweet was nice.

Critics began accusing her of voting against H.R. 1533. Why? Because they confused Salazar’s sponsorship of H.R. 1533 with her decision to vote against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319).

Indeed, some critics claimed that H.R. 1533 is included in H.R. 1319. Well, it isn’t, as one can see by actually reading H.R. 1319. Thus, Salazar did not vote against legislation that she sponsored.

Will Salazar’s critics admit that they are mistaken? I doubt it. Their hate for her will not let them confess to being wrong in this case.

After all, substituting hate for logic is a bipartisan phenomenon.