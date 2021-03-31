Dear Media Members: Just Ignore Greta Thunberg

Dear Media Members:

Will you please just ignore Greta Thunberg? Seriously.

Considering her age and background, nothing about this particular Swede justifies you people turning her into an international celebrity. Yet, that is just what you did.

Why you did is obvious. People tend to be led by their emotions whenever children are involved in something. So, you decided to use a child to generate public interest in the topic of climate change.

Apparently, climate scientists with PhDs don’t have enough emotional appeal to provide you with what you want. Thus, you turned to a kid who believes that she has the economic and scientific expertise to lecture political leaders. Click here and here for examples.

Then again, your job isn’t to tell the public everything about every subject. Instead, your job is to enable your employers to profit financially though journalism.

To do that, all that you need to do is to persuade people to become emotionally invested in whatever topics you are writing/talking about. That way they will continue turning to you for information about those topics. If people keep turning to you, then your employers profit financially even if you tell only one side of a story.

