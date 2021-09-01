Dance non-stop for 12 days and 12 nights? One man did it.

Is it possible for a person to dance non-stop for 12 days and 12 nights?

Well, it depends on which 12 days and 12 nights.

According to the British book Murders Myths and Monuments of North Staffordshire, in the year 1752 CE, a man in the British village of Endon bet that he could dance non-stop from the evening of September 2nd to the morning of September 14th. That is just what the man did.

For him, the days of September 3rd through September 13th, 1752 went so fast that it was as if those days never existed.

Indeed, residents of the UK and the British colonies slept right through those days. All of Britain went to sleep on the evening of 02 September 1752 and did not wake up until the morning of 14 September 1752.

Rip Van Winkle would have been proud of those people.

Historically, the days of 03 September 1752 to 13 September 1752 are British ghost days.

Relax, Scooby, not those kind of ghosts.

Anyway, those who slept didn’t miss anything.

States KnowledgeNuts.com, “For 11 days in September 1752, no one was born and no one died in the British Isles or in any of the English colonies. In fact, nothing happened at all.”

Why did nothing happen in the UK on those days? ListVerse.com explains:

“While most of Europe adopted the Gregorian calendar in October 1582, Britain stuck to its guns and continued using the Julian calendar until September 1752. The switch was ordered two years earlier, when Parliament passed the Calendar (New Style) Act of 1750.

The first switch happened in 1751, when Britain had a 282-day year. The year started on March 25 (the new year in the Julian calendar) and ended on December 31 of the Gregorian calendar. However, Britain was still out of sync with the rest of Europe by 11 days. It made up for this by jumping from September 2, 1752, to September 14, 1752.”

As one writer states, the jump from 02 September to 14 September was “like daylight saving time on steroids.”

Not everyone welcomed the calendar change.

From ProjectBritain.com: “Many people believed their lives would be shortened. They protested in the streets, demanding ‘Give us back our 11 days!'”

If only someone with a TARDIS could have helped those people … Sigh!

