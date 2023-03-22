CURRENT GOP LINE: ARRESTING TRUMP WOULD BLOW COUNTRY UP

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham(R) has now succinctly articulated what’s emerging as a Republican line about former President Donald Trump: it’s too dangerous to arrest him.

In an interview on Fox & Friends, Graham issued this warning about what he contends will happen if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) arrests Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money case: ““It’s going to blow up our country, and this is a bunch of B.S.”

Graham isn’t the first to use this justification for giving Donald Trump (yet another) pass on facing consequences more politically mortal Americans would face. You see it all over social media and some other GOP bigwigs are using a form of the same line.

But:

Graham assumes it’s b.s. without having seen the actual indictment. Once upon a time politicians would say they can’t comment on a case before the courts, or let’s see how it plays out in the courts, or they’d say little and give their opinion when there’s a legal document to react to.