Cuomo slams ‘cancel culture’ as he defiantly refuses to resign amid sexual harassment claims

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Cuomo remained steadfast in his refusal to step down on Friday despite withering support from fellow Democrats and new accusations of sexual harassment. The governor, clinging to power amid mounting allegations of misconduct, dismissed calls for his resignation as a majority of New York’s Democratic Congressional delegation voiced concerns about his ability to lead earlier in the day. “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth,” Cuomo said during an afternoon call with reporters. The three-term governor, who has been worked …

