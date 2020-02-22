Crunch time for Democrats as Nevada votes
Las Vegas (AFP) – From glitzy Las Vegas casinos to dusty desert crossroads, Nevada Democrats vote Saturday for who should challenge President Donald Trump in November’s election, with leftist firebrand Bernie Sanders riding high in the saddle.The western state, home to three million people, is holding the third contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.Nevada’s vote may serve to entrench Senator Sanders’s status as frontrunner before the “Super Tuesday” deluge on March 3, when people in 14 states troop to the ballot box.Or it could provide a much-needed boost for one of th…