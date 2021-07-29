COVID Tic-Tac-Toe

This is a great image by Daryl Cagle, Cagle Cartoons, deserving its own space.

Daryl’s narrative:

…notice that for vaccine to win will take two moves, but COVID could win in one move … and there is still the possibility of a tie. The potent new Delta Variant has created a tragedy in Red States where it combined with anti-vaxxers, COVID deniers, conspiracy theorists and nutty Republicans who see vaccine defiance as patriotism.

COVID-19 is not a (political) game. Don’t play tic-tac-toe with it.

Your life and those of your loved ones could be at stake if you lose.

Thank you Daryl. Please keep keep telling it like it is. “Cartoons” such as this one speak a thousand words and may save a thousand lives.