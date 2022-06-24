COUPERS AND GROPERS

We have found out which members of Congress asked the White House for a pardon. The list includes Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Scott Perry, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Each were part of the Big Lie that Trump “won” the election and helped try to overturn the election their party lost. Each are enemies of democracy and support fascism.

Trump’s former head of presidential personnel, Johnny McEntee, testified that Trump “had hinted at a blanket pardon for the Jan. 6 thing for anybody.” That’s exactly what Matt Gaetz asked for, a “blanket pardon.”

Eric Herschmann, a White House lawyer for Trump, testified that Gaetz asked for a blanket pardon like the one Richard Nixon got from President Ford for his coverup of Watergate. Herschmann testified, “He mentioned Nixon, and I said, ‘Nixon’s pardon was never nearly that broad.’”

You probably know that Matt Gaetz is currently under an FBI investigation for sex trafficking minors. If he’s innocent of that then why would he request a pardon? Hmm?

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former adviser to Trump’s Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadoes, testified that Gaetz, Gohmert, Perry, and Biggs all expressed interest in pardons. She also testified that Jim Jordan of Ohio “talked about” pardons but did not directly ask for one, and that she heard of newly elected Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also expressing interest to the White House Counsel’s Office. MTG should have gone to Jared.

Once upon a time, it would have been considered unfathomable to keep serving in Congress after admitting you committed a crime, because asking for a presidential pardon is a confession of guilt. There was a time when members of Congress wouldn’t have looked the other way or made excuses for their law-breaking colleagues, even if they were members of their own party. But now, the Republican Party is the party that tried to overturn an election and commit a coup. The GOP tried to destroy democracy…and they’re still trying.

And maybe Dan Snyder should ask for a pardon even though no criminal charges have been brought up on him yet.

Just like with the Trumpers who refuse to testify before the January 6 Committee investigating Trump’s coup attempt, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is refusing to testify before the House Oversight Committee about the “toxic” workplace environment he created at the team. Snyder is too busy being on a French vacation to testify which is like some crap a Trumper would come up with.

There is a culture among these people from Trump to Snyder that they’re too important and entitled to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney says Snyder “himself fostered” the football team’s “toxic workplace” and then “conducted a shadow investigation to target his accusers, pin the blame on others, and influence the NFL’s own internal review.”

She said Snyder “fired women but not men who engaged in relationships with other employees, while defending male executives accused of sexual harassment.”

She also said that Snyder sent private investigators to former cheerleaders’ homes, “offered hush money to buy their silence,” created a “dossier” of communications from journalists, attorneys and former employees who accused the team of harassment, and tried to blame former team President Bruce Allen for the team’s troubles. Maybe Snyder should have hired Rudy Giuliani to harass people. I hear he needs the work.

Maloney also said, “The NFL was aware of his actions, but failed to stop him.” It’s the NFL’s reluctance to make their own investigation of Snyder public that spurred the investigation by Congress, which Republicans like Jim Jordan are trying to discredit. Snyder, like the Trumpers, know that if the GOP retakes Congress that in January, all this will go away.

Despite refusing to make the findings of their investigation public, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the panel on Wednesday and said that the Commanders’ culture was “not only unprofessional, but toxic for far too long.”

He also said, “It is clear to me that the workplace in Washington was unprofessional and unacceptable in numerous respects: bullying, widespread disrespect toward colleagues, use of demeaning language, public embarrassment and harassment,” Goodell said. “Moreover, for a prolonged period of time, the Commanders had a woefully deficient HR function, particularly with respect to reporting practices and recordkeeping.”

The NFL fined the teams $10 million and Goodell seems to believe that with Snyder stepping aside to let his wife run the team, then everyone should just move on.

The billionaire boys club of NFL owners need to impeach Dan Snyder.

While Republicans are trying to discredit the hearings, Maloney noted that attorneys general in six states had told the NFL in April of their “grave concerns” about allegations of workplace harassment of women and minorities. And if the NFL isn’t going to protect these people, then Congress needs to step in and do it.

That’s what Congress should do, protect us from a toxic culture…like the culture of Republicans breaking laws, trying to overturn the government by throwing out elections, trying to install fascist groping dictators, and then asking for pardons for their all while continuing to serve in office while defending their crimes and continuing their lies.

Lock them all up, the coupers and the gropers.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected],com.