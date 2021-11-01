Could you succeed as a blogger if you are not one already?

I ask because November is National Blog Posting Month in the USA.

What? You didn’t know that the USA had a Blog Posting Month? Well neither did I until Year 2021CE.

Granted, blogging isn’t for cowards. I liken the blogosphere to the trenches that Allied soldiers fought in during World War I. All too often, when I log on to a blog that I write for, I wish that I had an army helmet and a flak jacket to wear. Sure, plenty of blogs are quite benign when it comes to the way that readers treat bloggers. Those tend not to be the blogs that I am associated with. Instead, I usually end up in the section of the blogosphere that resembles the Korean Demilitarized Zone. All that is missing is Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger wearing a dress.

Getting back to the question, could you succeed as a blogger?

Granted, the answer depends on your definition of blogging success.

My definition is this: Meeting Maxwell Q. Klinger in the Blogging Demilitarized Zone.

Yeah, I doubt I will succeed, but I can have fun trying.

Anyway, if you are not yet a blogger and want to give blogging a try, then contact Joe Gandelman, the owner of The Moderate Voice. If he likes your writing, then perhaps he will give you opportunity to blog at TMV.

If you choose to blog about politics, then consider the opening paragraph of my first post at TMV:

“Aristotle said that Man by nature is a political animal. When he said ‘animal’, he wasn’t referring to the kind of animal that one might find in a petting zoo. Political animals are more like the carnivores that one might encounter during an African safari. When dealing with one, it is a good idea to be armed with an elephant gun and plenty of ammunition.”

So, if you are going to blog about politics, then get yourself an elephant gun and ammunition to go with it.