Coronavirus, reelection squeeze Trump from two sides
Washington (AFP) – Under pressure on one side from an economy cratered by coronavirus and on the other by his crumbling reelection campaign, President Donald Trump is struggling to deliver Americans a clear message.After having finally gone all in on the strategy of social distancing to halt the pandemic, regardless of economic impact, Trump signaled support for a potential rolling back of quarantines within days.Next week, “WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!” he said in an all-caps tweet late Sunday, then retweeted Monday.With medical supplies still facing chaos and Congr…