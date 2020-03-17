Coronavirus freezes consumer-driven US economy, testing retailers
New York (AFP) – The coronavirus outbreak has transformed the US virtually overnight from a place of boundless consumerism to one suddenly constrained by nesting and social distancing.The crisis tests all retailers, leading to temporary store closures at companies like Apple and Nike, manic buying of food staples at supermarkets and big-box stores like Walmart even as many stores remain open for business — albeit in a weirdly anemic consumer environment.In general, the coronavirus crisis is expected to dent retail earnings while likely accelerating a trend towards online sales as more stores …