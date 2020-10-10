The Moderate Voice

Coronavirus decimates live entertainment at ALL levels: live arts are reeling

The live arts are reeling — at all levels. The culprit: the coronavirus.

It has impacted Broadway shows and local theaters, rock concerts, resort stage shows, corporate event planners, corporate event producers, agents, fairs, festivals and performers who do live entertainment.

I should know: I’m an entertainer and most of my schedule was wiped out. Like many, I had to start learning the technology to do shows on zoom and am devoting myself now to producing videos for my YouTube channel. Among the many classes of entertainers decimated by the coronavirus are performers who’ve dedicated their lives to making the bulk of their livelihood doing live entertainment at fairs and festivals.

I have many wonderful friends who are superb performers and human beings who have a passion for preforming at fairs and festivals and they’ve seen a key source of their income vanish overnight and they trying to adjust. Here are a few: here, here, here, here, here and here. To note only a FEW.

On Twitter, Howard Sherman, Arts admin & advocate. Dir. @ArtsIntegrity. Columnist @TheStage. Contrib.Ed. @StageDirections. Author, “Another Day’s Begun,” Methuen Drama, 2021, wrote a long thread about the crisis in the live arts and those who work in them:

GO HERE to read various articles about the impact of the coronavirus on live performances.
