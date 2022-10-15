Controversy surrounds “biggest football show on the planet”.

Nations compete for the right to host the FIFA World Cup football tournament. So, what happens when the “wrong” nation is the host?

The world will find out this year starting on 20 November, which is when the Federation Internationale de Football Association men’s division begins its quadrennial tournament to discover which nation has the best men’s association football club.

From Al Arabiya News: “The 2022 Qatar World Cup is less than 50 days away, with the tournament set to attract more than one million football fans from around the globe. Football’s biggest tournament kicks off on November 20 – marking the first time the FIFA tournament has been hosted by a Middle East country – and fans from within the region and across the world are gearing up for the month-long sporting action.”

From the International Olympic Committee: “Qatar will host the biggest football show on the planet in 2022, where global stars like Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Pogba, Neymar, and Kane are ready to light it up. . . The stakes are as high as ever with established footballing nations like Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, England, Germany, Portugal, Senegal, South Korea, and many more aiming for glory and a new page of football history.”

Due to Qatar’s human-rights record, football fans in other nations are protesting. From The Conversation: “Officials have clearly been readying themselves for an intense period of scrutiny and activism at one of the most controversial World Cups in football’s history.”

From France24.com: “Qatar has received an avalanche of bad publicity ahead of hosting the World Cup in November and December. The football extravaganza has prompted Western media and NGOs to decry the desert nation’s human rights record, notably concerning the treatment of migrant workers.”

The Guardian has a different take on the Qatar football controversy: “With the surrounding noise on human rights, worker deaths, image laundering and the rest, it is easy to forget what Qatar 2022 is really all about, the founding message at the very heart of this global festival of football. Which is, of course, corruption.”

Corruption or no corruption, at least this particular sporting event has one fact in its favor: All participants will touch the ball with their feet, which is why this game is named football.

If you want to watch a game in which the players carry the ball most of the time, then you can watch Super Bowl LVII on 12 February 2023.