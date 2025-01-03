" />

Constantly-present Musk reportedly annoys Trump as “President Musk” AI memes multiply

Is the world’s most talked, written, and social-mediaed bromance on the rocks?

There are increasing rumblings in reports and in social media that President-Elect Donald Trump is becoming a bit annoyed by the ever-president billionaire who largely bankrolled his campaign — Elon Musk.

Musk is appearing everywhere with Trump and reportedly has rented a $2,000 a day condo to be closer to Mar-A-Largo. Trump dancing his (in)famous dance at his New Year’s Party, then Musk standing up and joining him. Musk with Trump when he talks to some foreign leaders. Musk with Trump when Trump talks to other famous billionaires who are now flocking to Mar-a-Largo to pay tribute, and often donate lots of $$$ to Trump’s inauguration committee.

All of this has sparked a virtual cottage-industry of AI created memes on social media. New ones seemingly pop each day and none put Trump in a good light. The basic theme depicts a highly-dominant President Musk and his servile Vice President (or first lady) Trump.

Mediaite reports:

President-elect Donald Trump has shown growing signs of frustration with Elon Musk, his wealthiest and most vocal adviser, sources tell Mediaite.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has been deeply involved in the White House transition after backing Trump in the 2024 election with $150 million and relentless support on X, the social media platform he owns.

Sources close to the transition, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal internal conversations, said Trump is growing weary of Musk’s omnipresence – as well as the media attention his antics are garnering.

“100 percent Trump is annoyed,” said one Trump insider who worked on the 2024 campaign. “There’s a Chinese saying: ‘two tigers cannot live on one mountaintop.’”

