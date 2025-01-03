Constantly-present Musk reportedly annoys Trump as “President Musk” AI memes multiply

Is the world’s most talked, written, and social-mediaed bromance on the rocks?

There are increasing rumblings in reports and in social media that President-Elect Donald Trump is becoming a bit annoyed by the ever-president billionaire who largely bankrolled his campaign — Elon Musk.

Musk is appearing everywhere with Trump and reportedly has rented a $2,000 a day condo to be closer to Mar-A-Largo. Trump dancing his (in)famous dance at his New Year’s Party, then Musk standing up and joining him. Musk with Trump when he talks to some foreign leaders. Musk with Trump when Trump talks to other famous billionaires who are now flocking to Mar-a-Largo to pay tribute, and often donate lots of $$$ to Trump’s inauguration committee.

All of this has sparked a virtual cottage-industry of AI created memes on social media. New ones seemingly pop each day and none put Trump in a good light. The basic theme depicts a highly-dominant President Musk and his servile Vice President (or first lady) Trump.

Mediaite reports:

President-elect Donald Trump has shown growing signs of frustration with Elon Musk, his wealthiest and most vocal adviser, sources tell Mediaite. Musk, the world’s richest man, has been deeply involved in the White House transition after backing Trump in the 2024 election with $150 million and relentless support on X, the social media platform he owns. Sources close to the transition, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal internal conversations, said Trump is growing weary of Musk’s omnipresence – as well as the media attention his antics are garnering. “100 percent Trump is annoyed,” said one Trump insider who worked on the 2024 campaign. “There’s a Chinese saying: ‘two tigers cannot live on one mountaintop.’”

And so the memes go on and on:

Omg this is hilarious ?? pic.twitter.com/cfjJGtOYGP — Rich from CA (@TheRichFromCali) January 1, 2025

Grok really is going off after Trump caved to Elon on H-1B Visas. ? pic.twitter.com/jHUJVyfZrT — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 29, 2024

Mr. President and his First Lady pic.twitter.com/x7xTeYUuX5 — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) December 26, 2024

Mr. President Elect Musk will be accompanied by his First Lady Donela at the inauguration. ?? pic.twitter.com/RTtBntGtoP — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) December 26, 2024

Trump and Musk really hate memes like this. Keep them coming! pic.twitter.com/eTqv08uK5P — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) December 25, 2024

Well, this is one movie I definitely will NOT be seeing. "Fifty Shades of EEEEEEW" pic.twitter.com/JRajOvzB0W — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) December 24, 2024

Bring me the orange one, he amuses me. #PresidentMusk pic.twitter.com/F85qToYHGT — Truth Will Reign ? (@TruthWill_Reign) December 23, 2024

Donald and JD aren't really having fun anymore… pic.twitter.com/scGmxpBQxT — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 23, 2024

“You missed a spot. Is dinner almost ready Mr. Vice President?” pic.twitter.com/n6yWREL0Kj — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 22, 2024

Donald Trump seen at Mar-a-Lago fully embracing his new role as Musk's First Lady. Stunning. pic.twitter.com/kLUFZrvcWg — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 22, 2024

President Musk & First Lady Trump. pic.twitter.com/Gaayen32Oc — Dean Blundell?? (@ItsDeanBlundell) December 21, 2024

This literally brings a tear to my eye, seeing how much President Musk loves #VicePresidentTrump ???? pic.twitter.com/IO4aoVSZY0 — Steve Perry (@StevenConnie70) December 21, 2024

“Now, kneel down… that’s a good boy, here’s your treat.” pic.twitter.com/7PbqT1PmRg — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 21, 2024

Been a while since the last meme thread. So, post your favorite "President Elon" memes below! pic.twitter.com/OBHa5KNZNS — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) December 20, 2024

The current situation in America: pic.twitter.com/ADYePJLNpi — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 21, 2024