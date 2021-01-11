Conservative website Parler forced offline: web trackers

San Francisco (AFP) – The conservative social network Parler was forced offline Monday, tracking websites showed, after Amazon warned the company would lose access to its servers for its failure to properly police violent content. The site’s popularity soared in recent weeks, becoming the number one download from Apple’s App Store after the much larger Twitter banned US President Donald Trump from its platform for his role in inciting a riot at the US Capitol last week. Messages of support for Wednesday’s attack in Washington DC — along with calls for more demonstrations — had flourished on …

