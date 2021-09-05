Congressman Tries To Be A Hero, Ends Up A Zero

Step aside, Weird Al. Someone besides you is taking a turn at trying to be Rambo, and he isn’t using UHF in order to do it.

The plumber currently representing Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District should be embarrassed after twice being caught trying enter Afghanistan in an attempt to play a movie character made famous by Sylvester Stallone.

From NBC News, 03 September 2021:

“A Republican congressman from Oklahoma who tried to fly into Afghanistan defended his actions Friday in an interview with Fox News, saying he was trying to help stranded Americans and ‘wasn’t trying to go over there and be a cowboy.’

‘I’m not Rambo. I never pretended to be Rambo,’ Rep. Markwayne Mullin told Fox’s Bret Baier of his mysterious international trip, which he acknowledged included an argument with the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan.”

If Mullin wasn’t pretending to be Rambo, then who was he pretending to be, Colonel James Braddock?

Sure, Congressmen Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer took their own foolish trip to Kabul, but they didn’t try to skirt another nation’s laws pertaining to the movement of cash across national borders. Also, with both being U.S. military veterans who served in a war zone, they knew better than to play “soldier” while they were there.

In contrast, Mullin never served in the military. Yet, he thought that he could pull off a rescue mission in a war zone. Who was he expecting to hire as a helicopter pilot, Murdock of the A-Team?

Is Mullin really that naïve, or has his brain become a clogged with the same stuff that clogs toilets?

His political career could go down the drain. After all, the congressional district that he represents isn’t solidly Republican. The district’s voters have a tendency to elect Democrats to Congress whenever Republicans prove to be inept.

If Mullin does end up being voted out of office, then he could go back to being a plumber, although his company’s vans would need an altered paint-job.

Regardless what happens to Mullin, he should leave the part of Rambo to a professional such as Charlie Sheen.

On second thought . . .