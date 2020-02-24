Concern as Russia jails cyber activist on drugs charges
Moscow (AFP) – A Russian internet activist who created a popular app allowing people to send alerts over arrests by the police was Monday remanded in custody awaiting trial on charges of drug possession.The jailing of Alexander Litreyev for at least the next two months sparked concern that he had been specifically singled out due to his activism, although he has admitted the charges.Litreyev was detained on Sunday shortly after arriving in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and was found to be in possession of less than a gram of ecstasy, the Interfax news agency reported.His lawyer Alexei Bushma…