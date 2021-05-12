Complete remarks by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Trump, Lies, Republican Party and Democracy (FULL VIDEO) UPDATED

Here’s a video of Rep. Liz Cheney’s full remarks on Donald Trump, lies, the Republican Party and democracy, delivered on the eve of the GOP ousting her from her House leadership position for saying Trump lost the election.

UPDATE:

Liz Cheney in the closed door meeting with House Republicans: "If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy." @NBCNews @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2021



More Twitter:

Cheney has entered the Capitol. Asked by @jmartNYT what today says about the GOP, she responds: “The party is going to come back stronger and I’m going to lead the effort to do it.” — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) May 12, 2021

The Big Lie will be protected by the permanent lie. It will be guarded by thousands of more lies. The lies will metastasize and become more dangerous. There will be purges aplenty and much scapegoating ahead. Sustainment of the Lie requires monumental effort and the byproduct https://t.co/ox8sa0D8N2 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2021

Cheney’s point is that Jan 6th never ended. Trump is saying the same things, if not even crazier things, that could lead to violence again. It’s just that most Republicans prefer to look away in order to win back power. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 12, 2021

"Donald Trump brought the gold toilet into the RNC and everyone thinks it's a pool and they're just diving in." Former RNC Chair Michael Steele — Joseph Barri (@JoeBarri) May 11, 2021

Liz Cheney has the biggest balls in the GOP. — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) May 12, 2021

To be clear: The mainstream Republican position is now that what Trump did from November 3 on was justified, and that the Republican Party’s task is to increase his chances of success next time. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 12, 2021

To paraphrase Churchill, if Liz Cheney lives to be 120, people will still say, "This was her finest hour." https://t.co/Ix9blAo9Pm — Mona Charen (@monacharen) May 12, 2021

Every coward Republican left the floor so as not to hear get speech. Says it all https://t.co/QBLL2UMQWC — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 12, 2021

These words should not be considered even slightly controversial. https://t.co/bANaVY4xgw — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 12, 2021

Politics is divided into those who love American democracy and those who loathe it. Tonight, Liz Cheney stood up for those patriots who love it?? pic.twitter.com/Po9cqMNxkq — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 12, 2021

Who could ever have imagined that it would be necessary for a House leader to take a stand against home-grown fascism? https://t.co/yVs4oOukC5 — Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) May 12, 2021

Fox News did not carry Cheney's speech. In other news water is wet. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) May 12, 2021

DNC War Room goes after McCarthy ahead of expected Liz Cheney ouster tomorrow: “Kevin McCarthy has surrendered his caucus to a conspiracy theorist, an accused sex trafficker and a proven loser president.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 11, 2021