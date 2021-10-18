Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, national security shaper, dies of Covid-19 complications while battling cancer (ROUNDUP-UPATED)

General Colin L. Powell, the first black U.S. Secretary of State, and a major foreign policy national security shaper, has died of Covid-19 complications while battling cancer. His death unleashed a sea of bipartisan tributes. However, like most events in the early 21st century, it immediately became a kind of political football as some immediatedly note that he had died after being vaccinated without mentioning his illness. This caused some news outlets to later mention his weakened immunity in their news headlines.

CNN:

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84. “General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote on Facebook, noting he was fully vaccinated. A source familiar with the matter said Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response. Even if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk from the virus. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said. Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier whose career took him from combat duty in Vietnam to becoming the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush. His national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But his reputation would be forever stained when, as George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War, which he would later call a “blot” on his record. Bush said in a statement Monday that Powell was “a great public servant” who was “such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend.” Though Powell never mounted a White House bid, when he was sworn in as Bush’s secretary of state in 2001, he became the highest-ranking Black public official to date in the country, standing fourth in the presidential line of succession. “I think it shows to the world what is possible in this country,” Powell said of his history-making nomination during his Senate confirmation hearing. “It shows to the world that: Follow our model, and over a period of time from our beginning, if you believe in the values that espouse, you can see things as miraculous as me sitting before you to receive your approval.” Later in his public life, Powell would grow disillusioned with the Republican Party’s rightward lurch and would use his political capital to help elect Democrats to the White House, most notably Barack Obama, the first Black president whom Powell endorsed in the final weeks of the 2008 campaign. The announcement was seen as a significant boost for Obama’s candidacy due to Powell’s widespread popular appeal and stature as one of the most prominent and successful Black Americans in public life.

It’s a sign of our time that the passing of an American hero degenerates into an argument about whether or not to get vaccinated against a novel coronavirus, pushed by an ecosystem willing to kill its own viewers and voters. — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) October 18, 2021

New York Times:

Colin L. Powell, who in four decades of public life served as the nation’s top soldier, diplomat and national security adviser, and whose speech at the United Nations in 2003 helped pave the way for the United States to go to war in Iraq, died on Monday. He was 84. The cause was complications of Covid-19, his family said in a statement, adding that he had been vaccinated and was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., where he died. Mr. Powell had undergone treatment for multiple myeloma, which compromised his immune system, a spokeswoman said. She said he was due to receive a booster shot for his vaccine last week but could not because he had fallen ill. Mr. Powell was a pathbreaker, serving as the country’s first Black national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state. Beginning with his 35 years in the Army, Mr. Powell was emblematic of the ability of minorities to use the military as a ladder of opportunity. His was a classic American success story. Born in Harlem of Jamaican parents, he grew up in the South Bronx and graduated from City College of New York, joining the Army through the R.O.T.C. Starting as a young second lieutenant commissioned in the dawn of a newly desegregated Army, Mr. Powell served two decorated combat tours in Vietnam. He was later national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan at the end of the Cold War, helping to negotiate arms treaties and an era of cooperation with the Soviet president, Mikhail S. Gorbachev. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mr. Powell was the architect of the invasion of Panama in 1989 and of the Persian Gulf war in 1991, which ousted Saddam Hussein from Kuwait but left him in power in Iraq. Along with Dick Cheney, the defense secretary at the time, Mr. Powell reshaped the American Cold War military that had stood ready at the Iron Curtain for half a century. In doing so he stamped the Powell Doctrine on military operations: Identify clear political objectives, gain public support and use decisive and overwhelming force to defeat enemy forces. When briefing reporters at the Pentagon at the beginning of the gulf war, Mr. Powell summed up the military’s approach: “Our strategy in going after this army is very simple,” he said. “First, we’re going to cut it off, and then we’re going to kill it.” It was a concept that seemed less well-suited to the messy conflicts in the Balkans that came later in the 1990s and in combating terrorism in a world transformed after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. By the time he retired from the military in 1993, Mr. Powell was the most popular public figure in America, owing to his straightforwardness, his leadership qualities and his ability to speak in blunt tones that Americans appreciated.

William Kristol, in a piece in The Bulkwark, begins with this:

Colin Powell was an impressive man. In private, as in public, he had a presence that was a bit intimidating, a bearing that set him a bit apart from most of the men and women one encounters in important positions in Washington. Some of this came from his long years of distinguished service in the military. But some of it, too, came from a kind of inner strength and poise too rarely seen in recent years at the higher levels of American life. It’s not that Colin Powell wasn’t at times thin-skinned. It’s not that he didn’t care about his press notices. It’s not that he wasn’t as capable of bureaucratic maneuvering as the best of them. But he was more than all of those things, and more than an American success story or a four-star general officer or a well-spoken secretary of State. He was a man, whatever his faults and limitations, whom one felt one should look up to. And so I did.

And he ends with this:

Colin Powell called his autobiography My American Journey. His life’s journey exemplifies much that has been admirable about the United States of America. His fellow Americans are in his debt, and honor his memory.

Powell was a favorite of independents and moderates. In my own case, I had been a conservative, liberal, Democrat and Republican but by 2000 was an independent voter. I always told people that I was where Powell was politically: to the point where when I’d talk politics and within weeks Powell would say something almost in the exact words as mine. Powell was also a favorite as a motivational speaker. Above all, he had dignity, a quality sorely missing in some political leaders. As Kristol noted, he was someone to look up to.

UPDATE:

The Daily Beast: Anti-Vaxxers Are Already Trying to Weaponize Powell’s Death

Twitter:

Within minutes of news on Colin Powell’s death on Monday morning, politicians of both parties, public figures and celebrities honored him as a statesman and public servant. https://t.co/yMsiWDHpJC pic.twitter.com/KY6UARiQ3h — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 18, 2021

RIP Colin Powell, a man of unparalleled integrity and courage. pic.twitter.com/oKO3e9VDYD — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 18, 2021

This Fox "straight news" anchor is fearmongering about vaccines without mentioning that Powell was 84 years old and had a type of blood cancer that hurts the body's ability to fight infections pic.twitter.com/ei0l0IxX3U — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) October 18, 2021

Today we lost an extraordinary leader and great man: Colin Powell. Secretary Powell was beloved here at the @StateDept and gave the Department the best of his leadership, experience, and decency. He was an exceptional diplomat. We loved him for that. pic.twitter.com/qGxNM8eRSu — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 18, 2021

We remember the leader and public servant but sometimes do not appreciate how the husband, father and friend shaped the public figure. To Alma and the Powell family thank you for sharing such a wonderful, humble man. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/2LCgfHRVVJ — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 18, 2021

You can always tell when a presidential statement is just phoning it — or if there was a deep connection. Biden and Powell worked closely together, over many years, and it shows in this heartfelt statement. pic.twitter.com/41dFQKANM8 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell's death says nothing about vaccine effectiveness. He had a blood cancer, which decreases effectiveness of vaccine and makes it harder to fight infection. Rather, it shows a big reason why we should all wear masks & get vaccinated: to protect the immune compromised. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 18, 2021

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he felt like he had a “hole” in his heart after he learned of the death of former Secretary of State, Colin Powell. Powell served as the first Black Secretary of State from 2001-2005. Read more: https://t.co/OmrUccNItv pic.twitter.com/F3UH0GJkKY — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell was the North Star to a generation of senior American military officers including me. First call I made for advice as NATO commander was to him. Godspeed and open water to a General for the ages. — stavridisj (@stavridisj) October 18, 2021

Will Cain Swiftly Pivots to Colin Powell's Vaccination https://t.co/a7RXIDnuA8 — Joe Gandelman (@JoeGandelman) October 18, 2021

“Powell was previously diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that hurts the body's ability to fight infections.” https://t.co/ifLSnkymd8 — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 18, 2021

It will be impossible to replace Gen. Colin Powell. He was a tremendous personal friend and mentor to me, and there’s a hole in my heart right now as I think about his loss. My thoughts and prayers today are with his family, and I want them to know I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/pX24KQMMBc — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell as White House Fellow under President Nixon, Oval Office, 1972-1973: pic.twitter.com/wvEgaycclE — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 18, 2021

General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal. Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be. pic.twitter.com/vSxTbUE5aR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2021

On MSNBC. Today. Monday. Noon ET. Death of Gen Colin Powell. An extraordinary American public servant in peace and war. Kindness. Humility. Incredibly gifted and selfless leader. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) October 18, 2021

Fox already using Powell's death as anti-vax fodder. Powell was 84 and was immuno-compromised because of blood cancer (multiple myeloma). https://t.co/wStrK0Cal0 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 18, 2021

The press is contributing to an anti-vax narrative with these sloppy headlines. Colin Powell had blood cancer, which devastates the immune system. Powell’s death is a prime example of why everyone SHOULD get vaccinated – to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. https://t.co/sC9tgY6l1R — Nick Knudsen ?? (@NickKnudsenUS) October 18, 2021

Fox News Anchor Deletes Tweet Suggesting Colin Powell’s Death “Raises New Concerns” About Covid Vaccine Efficacy https://t.co/Uw4yDrh2F2 pic.twitter.com/Lnc7kotIkE — ? R Saddler (@Politics_PR) October 18, 2021

A fact you may not know: for a generation of Jamaican families globally, Powell was a cultural icon. Possibly on the level of JFK for many Irish Catholics: portrait-in-people’s-homes-level status. It’s no accident that the Prime Minister immediately tweeted about his death. RIP. https://t.co/clDkonGHTO — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 18, 2021

A brief reminiscence of Colin Powell, "an impressive man…[with] a kind of inner strength and poise rarely seen in Washington…My two most memorable encounters with him ended in disappointment on my part. Perhaps that says more about me than about him."https://t.co/qw6ZVndNws — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 18, 2021

I deleted my tweet about the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not. I was excited to get vaccinated, hoping it would help speed a return to 'normal life'. I also did a PSA on Fox encouraging vaccination for those able…. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

As a Black man just trying to figure out the world, Colin Powell was an inspiration. He was from NYC, went to City College, and rose to the highest ranks of our nation. Sending love, strength and prayer to the family and friends of Secretary Powell. Rest in power sir. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) October 18, 2021

As usual, Fox immediately use ignorance to attack vaccines with death of vaccinated Colin Powell. He had multiple myeloma. We've known since July: MM makes COVID vaccine significantly less effective. And those with MM are at much higher risk of infection. https://t.co/YJS9IohhTN — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 18, 2021

I know this will be everywhere today but I want it here. When we played it earlier, I got a choked up.

I remember watching the Sunday it aired. It was one of the most important things I’d ever heard an American leader say. I remember the relief I felt that someone finally said it pic.twitter.com/P3rEXrmsry — It's Me, Margaret (@MargaretMenefee) October 18, 2021