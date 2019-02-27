Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Feb 27, 2019 in Featured, Law, Politics |

Cohen’s testimony paints Trump as a “racist…conman” and a “cheat”

The televised Congressional testimony today by Michael D. Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer and (in)famous “fixer” will paint Trump as a “racist…conman” and a “cheat” and will reportedly present some evidence in the form of signed checks that Trump violated the law while in office.

His prepared testimony has been released and his appearance in an open session — in which Republicans will try to discredit him as they continue to play defense-attorneys for Trump — promises to be highly dramatic. The prepared statement itself almost looks like a Hollywood mob drama movie script.

The New York Times:

Michael D. Cohen plans to tell Congress on Wednesday that President Trump is a “con man” and a “cheat” who knew a longtime adviser was communicating with WikiLeaks — and who implicitly instructed Mr. Cohen to lie about a Trump Tower project in Moscow that was underway during the 2016 presidential campaign. The extraordinary testimony will take place when Mr. Cohen, the president’s former lawyer and fixer, publicly appears before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. An advance copy of Mr. Cohen’s testimony was obtained Tuesday night by reporters at multiple news organizations, including The New York Times, just as Mr. Trump began meetings in Vietnam before convening with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un…. In a statement earlier Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, condemned Mr. Cohen as a “disgraced felon.” .

“It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies,” she said. In vivid and at times tortured language, Mr. Cohen plans to use his opening remarks to unspool a narrative laced with regret of his decade working alongside Mr. Trump, including episodes during the 2016 campaign that are believed to be at the center of investigations by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, and federal prosecutors in New York. The testimony underscores many of the unsavory themes and stories that have recurred in public reporting about Mr. Trump — he inflates his wealth, makes racist remarks, threatens his enemies and tries to bend the law to his favor — but puts them on the record, under oath, in the voice of a man who was one of Mr. Trump’s closest aides. “I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” Mr. Cohen plans to say. “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat.” But there are also more perilous claims that could further highlight Mr. Trump’s potential legal exposure in the investigations that have already ensnared Mr. Cohen and other Trump associates. Mr. Cohen’s testimony before the Oversight Committee will be his first in public, before Congress, but he has already spent more than 70 hours with Mr. Mueller’s investigators and with federal prosecutors in New York investigating a scheme hatched in the run-up to the 2016 election to make hush money payments to a pornographic film actress who claimed to have had an affair with Mr. Trump. Mr. Cohen and his account will be subjected to deep scrutiny by Republicans, who have already begun to hammer away with questions about his past business dealings and credibility. They plan to use Wednesday’s hearing to paint Mr. Cohen as self-centered and untrustworthy — a man who ran afoul of the law, including by lying to Congress once before, and then once he was caught, sought to spin lies about his former boss to reduce his time in prison. Mr. Cohen will address his own past lies head-on and plans to use documents to try to bolster certain claims. He plans to draw a picture of Mr. Trump using the type of nonspecific directives more often associated with organized crime bosses than with American presidents. “In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing,” Mr. Cohen plans to say. “In his way, he was telling me to lie.” He will add: “Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to lie to Congress. That’s not how he operates.”

The Washington Post:

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, will tell Congress on Wednesday that Trump knew his longtime adviser Roger Stone was communicating with WikiLeaks about publishing stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee, according to the text of his prepared opening statement. In the prepared remarks, Cohen calls Trump a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat” and also levels accusations that the president personally signed a check to cover “hush money payments” to keep quiet an affair with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen says Trump never directly told him to lie to Congress about his business dealings in Moscow, but claims the president implicitly encouraged him to do so. A person familiar with the testimony said the document, which was first published by Politico, reflects what Cohen submitted as his prepared remarks, though they could change somewhat when he delivers them Wednesday to the House Oversight Committee. “He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” the remarks say, referring to Trump. “He was a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails. …Cohen plans to testify that in July 2016, shortly before the Democratic convention, he overheard Trump and Stone discussing Assange’s plans. WikiLeaks released stolen DNC emails on July 22, 2016, three days before the Democratic convention. “Days before the Democratic convention, I was in Mr. Trump’s office when his secretary announced that Roger Stone was on the phone. Mr. Trump put Mr. Stone on the speakerphone. Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” the testimony notes. “Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of ‘wouldn’t that be great.’” Stone was indicted last month for lying, obstruction and witness tampering in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump has denied ever talking with Stone about WikiLeaks. The person familiar with the testimony said Cohen does not have other evidence, such as contemporaneous memos, to support his recollection of the call he claims to have overheard between Stone and the president.

He will also testify that in private Trump is an outright racist.

“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States,” Cohen’s testimony notes. “While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid. And yet I continued to work for him.”

AND:

Cohen says Trump directed him to pay off Daniels and to lie to Melania Trump about the relationship. Cohen plans to give Congress a copy of the $130,000 wire transfer he sent Daniels’s attorney during the campaign as well what he describes as a $35,000 check signed by the president from his personal bank account on Aug. 1, 2017. He says it was one in a series of installments Trump made to reimburse him for that hush-money payout. He will also display a second $35,000 check, dated March 17, 2017, this one signed by Trump Jr. and Trump Organization Chief Operating Officer Allen Weisselberg, a person familiar with Cohen’s plans said. The check offers the first evidence that the president’s son may also have been involved with the reimbursement scheme.

Michael Cohen is not John Dean. Dean never lied to Congress. But Dean also didn’t know Nixon nearly as well as Cohen knows Trump. Cohen had a much longer period of up-close observation of Trump than did Dean with Nixon. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) February 27, 2019

FIRST ON CNN! Michael Cohen will show Congress a copy of this $35,000 check that he says President Trump signed from his personal bank account on August 1, 2017, part of a reimbursement for hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/xXsBiZK7wE — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) February 27, 2019

President Donald Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller in writing that Roger Stone did not tell him about WikiLeaks. Cohen says the opposite in his testimony. https://t.co/NAv7ANhCjY — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 27, 2019

Don Jr thought it was funny when Jussie Smollett did it https://t.co/BBOZlrtT8x — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 27, 2019

BREAKING: A GOP lobbyist just told me @realDonaldTrump is in “complete disarray” and that he was “blindsided” by Cohen’s opening statement. Trump feels “betrayed” & is “absolutely furious.” Says Trump even wanted to fly back to US, and also didn’t know Cohen could bring evidence. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 27, 2019

Kind of a big deal. https://t.co/yJlO96UcdZ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen’s prepared statement for the House Oversight Committee. He gives examples and has documentary evidence. But he will be grilled relentlessly. We must hope the GOP over play their defense of Trump, who a racist, con and cheat. https://t.co/UwZzZU83O9 — John Dean (@JohnWDean) February 27, 2019

“He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat.” Michael Cohen will say these words about Trump to Congress today. Has anyone this close to any president ever delivered a more scathing indictment? I know what Cohen will say today to be true. Trump's presidency must end. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) February 27, 2019

Three ways to look at Cohen: 1) He's telling the truth now. 2) He's still lying. 3) He's telling the truth about some things and lying about others. His documents and Q&A will help determine truthfulness. Testimony will also provide a roadmap for House investigators to follow. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) February 27, 2019

“If this isn’t a smoking gun, it’s certainly a warm barrel.” – former DNI James Clapper just now on @NewDay re #CohenCongressionalTestimony — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) February 27, 2019

What are the odds that a single Republican member of the committee will express any concern about Cohen's account of Trump's conduct or raise the possibility that he may be telling the truth? — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) February 27, 2019

