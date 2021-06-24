Cocky Republican Congressman Is ‘Schooled’ by Top Military Brass

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, a smug Rep. Matt Gaetz,(R-Fla.), tore into Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for his efforts to address white extremism and promote diversity and inclusion in the military.

At one point, Gaetz accused Secretary Austin that he had heard complaints from officers and units on fear of retribution, on Austin’s “stand-down regarding extremism not helping the military,” impairing unit cohesion. Gaetz claimed he heard those sentiments “most frequently from units that are majority minority.”

At this point, Army Gen. Mark Milley tried to offer his view, but was rudely cut-off by Gaetz.

The Secretary of Defense then smacked down Gaetz.

“Thanks for your anecdotal input, but I would say I have gotten 10 times that amount of input, 50 times that amount of input, on the other side, that have said, ‘Hey, we’re glad to have had the ability to have a conversation with ourselves and with our leadership,’” Austin said.

When Gaetz interrupted the Secretary of Defense, with “It may be that you are receiving that input in the ratios you describe because it was your directive,” Austin did not miss a beat. “For you to say that people are telling me what I want to hear … maybe they are telling you what you want to hear,” Austin excoriated Gaetz.

Eventually, Pennsylvania Democrat Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran, was courteous enough to yield part of her time to Milley so he could respond.

Many press reports have summarized Milley’s remarks. That does not do justice to Gen. Mark Milley’s eloquence, passion, and patriotism.

Here they are in full.

“A lot of us have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is, but I do think it’s important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read.

The United States Military Academy is a university. And it is important that we train, and we understand ? and I want to understand white rage. And I’m white, and I want to understand it.

So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building, and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.

I want to maintain an open mind here, and I do want to analyze it. It’s important that we understand that because our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians, they come from the American people. So, it is important that the leaders, now and in the future, understand it.

I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read — I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin — that doesn’t make me a communist.

So, what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, general officers, commissioned and noncommissioned officers of being quote ‘woke,’ or something else because we’re studying some theories that are out there.

That was started at Harvard Law School, years ago. And it proposed that there were laws in the United States, antebellum laws prior to the Civil War, that led to a power differential with African-Americans, that were three-quarters of a human being, when this country was formed.

And then we had a Civil War and Emancipation Proclamation to change it. And we brought it up to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and it took another hundred years [of segregation] to change that. So, look, I do want to know, and I respect your service ? and you [addressing Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a National Guard colonel and Green Beret] and I are both Green Berets ? but I want to know.

And it matters to our military and the discipline, the cohesion of this military, and I thank you for the opportunity to make a comment on that.”

So there, from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs who “is tired of ignorant bulls*t from people who don’t like to read.”

Still, the cocky congressman who has not served a day in the military had the gall to tweet afterwards: “With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.”

Watch the exchange below.