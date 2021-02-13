CNN: Trump Defended Rioters To McCarthy During Capitol Attack: Refused McCarthy’s Plea to Call Off Attack

Former President Donald Trump defended rioters storming Congress on January 6 in a shouting match phone call in which Trump refused McCarthy’s pleas to call the pro-Trump mob off, CNN reports.

This came after day’s Trump Senate impeachment trial came to a close. The key takeaway: the Republican leadership did indeed know that this was a “riot” linked to and influenced by Trump. Some excerpts by the report, which had Republican sources.

In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did. “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy. McCarthy insisted that the rioters were Trump’s supporters and begged Trump to call them off. Trump’s comment set off what Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told the then-President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call.

And:

The newly revealed details of the call, described to CNN by multiple Republicans briefed on it, provide critical insight into the President’s state of mind as rioters were overrunning the Capitol. The existence of the call and some of its details were first reported by Punchbowl News and discussed publicly by McCarthy.

The Republican members of Congress said the exchange showed Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene. Several said it amounted to a dereliction of his presidential duty. ….”He is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them,” a Republican member of Congress said. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.” Speaking to the President from inside the besieged Capitol, McCarthy pressed Trump to call off his supporters and engaged in a heated disagreement about who comprised the crowd. Trump’s comment about the would-be insurrectionists caring more about the election results than McCarthy did was first mentioned by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington state, in a town hall earlier this week, and was confirmed to CNN by Herrera Beutler and other Republicans briefed on the conversation. …As senators prepare to determine Trump’s fate, multiple Republicans thought the details of the call were important to the proceedings because they believe it paints a damning portrait of Trump’s lack of action during the attack. At least one of the sources who spoke to CNN took detailed notes of McCarthy’s recounting of the call. Trump and McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment. It took Trump several hours after the attack began to eventually encourage his supporters to “go home in peace” — a tweet that came at the urging of his top aides.

Will this change may GOP votes? Most analysts say it is highly unlikely. Most GOP Senators will vote against convicting Trump, using what many call the “fig leaf” justification that the trial is unconstitutional since Trump has left office — a contention rejected by most legal experts, including leading Republican ones.

The idea that witnesses should be subpoenaed — which was compelling enough given that this is supposed to be a trial — has become even more so in light of the report about McCarthy’s plea to Trump on Jan. 6. https://t.co/8ynFNqy7ZI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 13, 2021

Just a reminder that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy repeatedly begged Trump during the Capitol attack to call off the rioters — because McCarthy realized that Trump incited the insurrection himself. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 13, 2021

So we have yet another smoking gun. @jamiegangel reports on phone call between Trump and Kevin McCarthy on January 6. McCarthy begs for help in the siege. Trump refuses. Two points. Shows McCarthy’s cowardice on impeachment. Shows Trump reveled in the violence. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 12, 2021

With breaking news, I don’t know how you don’t call witnesses. https://t.co/1I010mDqcJ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 13, 2021

BREAKING: New details of Trump’s call with McCarthy show Trump had no intention of calling off January 6th rioters at Capitol. Via CNN. Trump is guilty. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 12, 2021

Meet Kevin McCarthy, one of the two highest ranking Republican elected officials in Washington. Jan. 6: McCarthy calls Trump to beg him to call off the mob in the Capitol. Trump blows him off. Three weeks and one day later. Jan. 28: McCarthy visits Trump to beg for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/w5UYoDxfSm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 13, 2021

Devastating Friday night story drop https://t.co/eNf7ZDzg1s — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 13, 2021

GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler confirms the McCarthy-Trump conversation, adds: "To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: If you have something to add here, now would be the time." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 13, 2021

Despite this, McCarthy recently went to Mar-a-Lago and asked Trump for access to his donor list. (I was told Trump didn’t give it to him.) https://t.co/xCIN0D9liX — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 13, 2021

The Trump/McCarthy call reveals what those who worked with Trump already knew. He is not moved by the suffering of others and quite enjoys it, especially if it serves his own interests. He is a psychopath and is criminally deranged-GOP knew it and allowed it to fester. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 13, 2021

“He was not sorry to see his unyieldingly loyal vice president or the Congress under attack by the mob he inspired. In fact, it seems he was happy about it or at the least enjoyed the scenes that were horrifying to most Americans across the country.” https://t.co/WFkeOrTlka — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 12, 2021

