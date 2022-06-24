" />

Clarence Thomas calls on court to undo rulings on same-sex relationships and contraception: ‘We have a duty to correct the error’

Published by

Published by
Raw Story

By Travis Gettys Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday confirmed some of the darkest warnings about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves. “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court said. The right-wing court had been expected to overturn the ruling after…

