CHOKE (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that made even her eyes bulge out at times.

As is usual for a Trump interview, he rambled incoherently, spread a conspiracy theory or two, exhibited tone-deafness, exhibited a touch of racism, praised himself, attacked his opponents and the media, lied, and said a bunch of stupid shit…and yeah. He said a bunch of stupid shit.

Ya’ know, when Ross Perot talked about black helicopters in 1992, it derailed his presidential aspirations. Just saying.

But other than talking about “thugs on planes” either coming to Washington, or going from Washington (Trump couldn’t make up his mind), he attempted to justify police shooting unarmed black men.

Let’s be clear on one thing. Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back while he was unarmed. Conservatives and assorted keep saying he had a knife, or he was going for a knife, or he was dreaming about a knife, or he started rapping, “Life is a knife like slicing through the strife…” I don’t know. But he was unarmed. And let me remind you, he was shot seven times in the back. The guy could have had a bazooka and I don’t think the cops needed to shoot him seven times…in the back.

Donald Trump went to Kenosha, where nobody wanted him, and used it as a background to claim systemic racism doesn’t exist. Again. Seven times in the back. Also, white kid shoots three people and the same police force waves him off and drives right on by. Also during his stop in Kenosha, he didn’t mention Jacob Blake’s name once. So, if he didn’t go to Kenosha to work on race issues, why did he go? I’m surprised he didn’t start shooting paint balls at black people.

But the real crazy was during the interview. If you can make Laura Ingraham give a holy-shit-this-is-balls expression, you’ve accomplished quite a feat.

Trump was talking to Ingraham about how cops are “under siege” in this country. Maybe because, I don’t know, they keep killing unarmed black men. Donald Trump explained why cops kill unarmed black men. He said, “They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — you know, a choker. They choke.”

He continued. “They choke just like in a golf tournament. They miss a 3-foot putt.” Ingraham tried to save him. Instead of coming right out and saying, “please stop saying stupid crap,” she tried to give his next answer for him. She didn’t ask. She stated, “You’re not comparing it to golf, because of course that’s what the media would say.”

Trump dug himself in deeper and answered, “I’m saying people choke. People choke. And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people and you have…they choke.”

Question: Which is worse? Comparing police brutality and murders of unarmed black men to a golfer missing a putt, or the comparison to choking after it was the choking of George Floyd that began this summer of protest against police violence against black Americans?

Also, if they “choke,” then wouldn’t they miss while shooting at unarmed black men? Republicans, even their cartoonists, really suck with metaphors and analogies.

Donald Trump is tone-deaf. Frankly, I’m surprised he hasn’t mistakenly, or purposely, in place of “bad apples,” used the term “black apples” yet.

We need a president who can understand a crisis. Not just identify a few “bad apples” and make a bad golf analogy. And I don’t think this is asking too much, but also not spread crazy-ass QAnon bullsh-t.

There is systemic racism. It’s very real and it’s proven on video on a daily basis. The bad apples are the result of the problem, not the cause.

Donald Trump isn’t just a bad apple. He’s rotten and he’s choking our country.

