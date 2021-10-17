" />

China surprises U.S. with hypersonic missile test, FT reports

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, showing a capability that caught U.S. intelligence by surprise, the Financial Times reported, citing five unnamed sources. The report late on Saturday said the Chinese military launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low-orbit space, circling the globe before cruising towards its target, which it missed by about two dozen miles. “The test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realised,” the report said, citin…

