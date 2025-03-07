Chaos with Trump and Ukraine: A Warning for Moderates and the Center-Right

By Dr. Christopher Miller

As the war in Ukraine continues into its third year, the geopolitical stakes for the United States have never been higher. Yet, recent political developments in Washington and the resurgence of Donald Trump as a major political force have introduced alarming uncertainty into America’s commitment to Ukraine. The consequences of Trump’s erratic foreign policy decisions—both past and present—are undeniable, and even moderates and center-right Americans should be deeply concerned.

Zelensky: A Leader Fighting for His Country Amid Betrayal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led his country through an unprecedented war of survival, standing resolute against Vladimir Putin’s unrelenting aggression. Yet, Zelensky has not only had to fight Russian forces; he has also faced political landmines set by former President Trump. From the very beginning, Trump has undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty, prioritizing his own political interests over national security and global stability.

The 2019 Ukraine Scandal: Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Trump infamously attempted to shake down Zelensky by withholding vital military aid, demanding that Ukraine provide damaging information on Joe Biden. This act of extortion—one of the key reasons for Trump’s first impeachment—was a blatant betrayal of an ally facing existential threats from Russia. Even then, Trump viewed Ukraine as a pawn for his own political gain rather than a nation deserving of American support.

Abandonment in 2024: Today, Trump and his political allies continue to attack U.S. support for Ukraine. He has promised to end the war “in 24 hours” through negotiations that would undoubtedly favor Putin. His rhetoric has emboldened the far right and even some traditional Republicans to call for cutting off aid, leaving Ukraine vulnerable. The recent Republican-led push to reduce aid to Ukraine is not just a political maneuver—it is a dangerous capitulation to Putin’s strategic interests.

Putin’s Atrocities: A Threat to Americans and Global Security

Vladimir Putin’s war crimes are well-documented, yet some American politicians, including Trump, downplay or even excuse them. Putin does not just wage war on Ukraine; he actively targets Americans and democracy itself.



1. Imprisoning Americans: Putin has unlawfully detained multiple American citizens, including journalist Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan, using them as bargaining chips in geopolitical negotiations.

2. Crushing Political Opponents: Russian dissidents such as Alexei Navalny have been imprisoned, poisoned, or murdered for daring to oppose Putin’s rule. The pattern is clear—Putin does not tolerate dissent, and his repression extends far beyond Russia’s borders.

3. Cyber Warfare Against the U.S.: Russian cyberattacks have cost American businesses billions of dollars. Recent reporting has revealed that the Pentagon’s cybersecurity efforts to counteract Russian aggression have been paused under the leadership of Trump-aligned defense officials, leaving America more vulnerable than ever.

Trump’s embrace of Putin should alarm all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. The Russian leader has systematically worked to undermine U.S. democracy, yet Trump continues to praise him, pushing policies that weaken American deterrence against authoritarian aggression.

The Dangerous Russia-North Korea Alliance

Russia’s growing alliance with North Korea is another direct threat to American security interests. Intelligence reports confirm that North Korea has been supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine. The United States has long maintained that North Korea’s military ambitions are a direct threat to global stability. By weakening support for Ukraine, Trump-aligned Republicans are indirectly supporting a growing North Korea- Russia military alliance. This reckless abandonment of Ukraine not only benefits Putin but also strengthens Kim Jong-un’s position in the region, further destabilizing global security.

Historical Context: The U.S. Has a Moral and Strategic Obligation to Support Ukraine

Since Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, the United States has played a pivotal role in ensuring its security. The 1994 Budapest Memorandum, signed by Ukraine, the U.S., the UK, and Russia, saw Ukraine give up its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances. By turning its back on Ukraine now, the U.S. would be violating its own commitments and encouraging global instability.

John Bolton’s Stark Warning

Even figures like John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Adviser and a lifelong conservative, have sounded the alarm. Bolton has warned that Trump’s approach to Ukraine amounts to surrendering to Putin and could ultimately lead to NATO’s collapse. He has also expressed concern over the growing isolationist faction within the Republican Party, which threatens to dismantle decades of bipartisan foreign policy consensus.

Why Moderates and Center-Right Americans Should Care

Many moderates and traditional conservatives have supported Trump in the past for reasons related to economic policy, judicial appointments, or deregulation. However, his reckless foreign policy decisions should give every American pause. A weakened Ukraine means a strengthened Russia and North Korea. It means a world where the U.S. no longer stands up for democracy and where authoritarian leaders dictate global affairs.

Supporting Ukraine is not just about foreign policy—it is about defending American values, national security, and economic interests. The recent cuts in aid, pauses in cybersecurity defenses, and Trump’s continued coziness with Putin should be deeply concerning for anyone who values a strong, independent United States.

If America abandons Ukraine, it is not just Ukraine that will suffer. Our own democracy, economy, and global standing will be the next casualties.



This article is from The Moderate Report.

ID 357591866 ©

L9871456 | Dreamstime.com