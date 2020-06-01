Pages Menu
Posted by on Jun 1, 2020

Chaos in American Cities: Twitter shows portrait of a country in turmoil

Amid reports that President Donald Trump was literally rushed into a White House bunker — look for a lot of new “Downfall” parodies on YouTube — American cities were reeling from protests over the videoed death of Floyd George at the hands of Minneapolis policemen.

Newsapers covered it extensively, cable news channels ran long live-from-the-scene reports and brought in commentators. And Twitter was offering compelling, tragic and alarming coverage. Yes, many Tweets came from a point of view but as we’ve seen in past major news stories taken together it revealed a detailed tapestry of a country in the throes of chaos.

Here’s a cross-section:



Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay